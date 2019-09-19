On Khortitsa found the ancient sanctuary
The archeological find may be from three to five thousand years
Archaeologists during excavations on the island of Khortytsya in Zaporozhye region have discovered a unique find – ancient sanctuary, which probably is coeval with the pyramid of Cheops. This was reported on the website 061.ua.
Discovered the sanctuary by accident – senior researcher at the National reserve “Khortytsya”, archaeologist Dmitry Nikonenko was walking with his son in a beam Karakana and drew attention to the release of rocks in the place where it could not be. Then Nikonenko together with colleagues decided to explore the place.
“There are a lot of questions ranging from Dating and ending with the fact that it. There are two versions: a cult or funerary monument. It was a religious building, the so-called sanctuary, where rituals are conducted about three to four thousand years ago is the bronze age,” — said Nikonenko.
Archaeologists on the island of Khortytsia found the ancient sanctuary (photo: 061.ua)
The temple itself looks like a circle with a diameter of nine meters, which is made of stones. Next to the stones, archaeologists found ancient weapons, which, in the opinion of scholars, were sacrificed to the gods for protection in a successful hunt or battle.
Also, archaeologists do not rule out that there might be found a mass grave.
“The island of St Gregory (the old name of Khortitsa) – then paid tribute to the gods for a good descent on the rapids. Such sanctuaries appear when a person becomes “a paddle”. In every port there is the Church of St. Nicholas – because he is the patron Saint of sailors and travelers. In ancient times this concept was hypertrophied,” explained researcher reserve Khortytsya Vyacheslav Zaitsev.