On King West for the opening of the TIFF will be arranged once the massive street festival (PHOTOS)

Within TIFF (the international Toronto film festival) this year will be again organized a street festival in honor of its opening.

For the sixth consecutive year the international film festival in Toronto that involves King Street for the huge festival and street party, complete with activities, special performances, a patio and futakami.

From 6 to 8 September, King St. West between Peter and University will be open only for pedestrians who want to plunge into the magical atmosphere TIFF.

“The street festival is accessible and massive way to share our passion for film with his native city,” said Cameron Bailey, the artistic Director and co-Director of TIFF.

“We invite all Torontonians to join in the fun. Come to king Street for the opening of TIFF, free to watch a movie, listen to live music, relax in one of the patio or do something else that will be organized all over the street.”

OLG Dream Deck – ground, which was placed on the roof of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, where you can chat or listen to an interview with new filmmakers. A few days street festival will come here and those whose names became known in the film industry.

Tickets for OLG Dream Deck free, and some of the renowned guests who will visit the site, is Amy Jo Johnson, Gael García Bernal, Daniel Gordon, Drake Doremus and Shailene Woodley.

Slaight Music Stage will also not stand during the festival: there will be such musicians and bands as Sam Drysdale, Kayla Diamond, Tomi Swick, Long Branch, Attic Ramblers and others.

A street festival can become not just a pastime, but an opportunity to obtain free movie tickets.

September 5, representatives of film companies will walk around King St. West, handing out thousands of no-shows for the films submitted to the festival, as well as sessions throughout the year at the TIFF Bell Lightbox all who are lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

But, of course, the street festival inevitably means road closures.

For four days on King St. West will be closed to traffic between St Peter. and University Ave. from 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 to 5 a.m. Monday, September 9.

Also during this period will be interrupted by traffic on John St. between King St. West and Wellington street. West, on Ed Mirvish Way King St between. West Pearl St., and Simcoe St. between Wellington Street West and Pearl street.

Movement will be closed eastbound on King St. West between Spadina Ave. and Peter St., and westbound on King St. West between York St. and University Ave.