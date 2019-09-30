On Mel b sued her former stylist
What are the charges against the singer.
The controversial member of the group Spice Girls Melanie brown was once again the center of attention. 44-year-old star has sued her former stylist, Mel b requires a considerable amount.
Ex-stylist and friend Mel b Gary Madatyan accused the celebrity of “illegal dismissal, infliction of emotional injury and the failure to pay overtime,” reports the newspaper the Mirror. 40-year-old Madatyan through the court hopes to obtain from Melanie 200,000 dollars that he owed a friend.
In addition, angered by Gary’s going to post the media all the information about how to “spice” was acting with him.
“She paid me $ 10,000 per month, despite the fact that 7 000 dollars I gave for the apartment, which was forced to remove her house. She used my credit card for the purchase of furniture, equipment, transportation, and parties,” complains stylist.