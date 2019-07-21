On MKS there has arrived the new crew (photos)
Sunday, July 21, on the International space station (ISS) came a new crew. Russian spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13” delivered into orbit Russians Alexander Skvortsov, American Andrew Morgan and Italian Luca Parmitano. On the ISS they were met by Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christine cook.
The expedition to the ISS was expanded to include three new members
“Soyuz MS-13” was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 20 at 19:28 local time. On orbit, the ship escorted the carrier rocket “Soyuz-FG”. Launch and flight were successfully completed.
Start of spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13”
Fortunately, the controller is immediately switched to reverse mode. The landing was normal.
After a series of failed launches of each launch at Baikonur now blessed by the priest
And in October 2018 Ovchinin and Hague were forced to make an emergency landing soon after launch spacecraft from Baikonur from-for problems with the carrier rocket “Soyuz-FG”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter