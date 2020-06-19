On mount Fuji discovered the body of a Ukrainian marathon runner
Ukrainian marathon runner and coach in Alpine skiing Alex Borisenko was found dead on mount Fuji, reports Japanese newspaper the Sankei News.
It is noted that the police found the body Borisenko yet may 12, however, identified him only today.
The newspaper noted that on 7 March the Ukrainian Embassy was contacted by the Japanese authorities, saying that the athlete has disappeared.
Borisenko last time go to the link at the end of February. He was in Japan, where he planned to take part in the Tokyo marathon, however, when the competition was cancelled because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, the athlete decided to conquer Fuji.
Last Borisenko seen at a hotel in Tokyo, then communication was lost with him.
In March things Borisenko was found at an altitude of 2400 meters. According to Japanese media reports, the athlete climbed the mountain alone, and then he had an accident.