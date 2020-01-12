On rally “Dakar” killed racer
Paulo Gonçalves
Portuguese rider Paulo gonçalves was killed in the accident at the rally “Dakar” in Saudi Arabia, reports the BBC.
40-year-old athlete had an accident, breaking 276 km at the seventh precinct.
According to the statements of the organizers, Gonsalves died in hospital, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.
It is reported that the helicopter arrived at the emergency within eight minutes after it became known about the accident.
Speakers for Hero Motorsports Rally, the Portuguese Team was in 46th place in the race.
The rally, which previously was known as the “Paris-Dakar”, this year was first held in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier it was reported that the French rider Adrien van Beveren had an accident at the start of the third stage of the rally-RAID “Dakar-2020”.