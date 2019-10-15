On sale electric car Uniti One City
Unity One — Swedish model, fully developed in the UK, an all-electric city car, which is unusual Seating layout “one plus two” and a maximum range of 300 km.
Prices start from 15 GBP 100, and the first deliveries are expected by mid-2020.
Standard equipment includes led daytime running lights, side mirrors with electric drive, electrochromic panoramic sunroof, electric Windows, heated front windscreen and rear view camera.
The salon received the infotainment system with a touch screen and a choice of dark or light upholstery.
Standard Unity One is equipped with a foldable rear seat. With the expansion of the second row, Unity One offers a Luggage compartment volume of 155 liters, but removed the rear seat, a Swedish electric vehicle capacity increases to an impressive 760 litres.
Additional options for Unity One EV include led headlamps, driver seat with heating, air conditioning and an upgraded stereo with six speakers. Buyers can also choose the interior comfortable type (which is covered with carpet) or the destination (with a durable rubber coating).
The standard package includes Li-ion battery capacity of 12 kWh, which provides power to rear mounted motor.
The power plant has a maximum output of 67 HP and 85 Nm of torque, which provides acceleration to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 10 km/h.
When you use the basic battery of 12 kWh claimed the reserve at Unity One is 150 km, However, the Swedish brand offers a larger battery for 24 kW as an option, which extends the maximum range of One EV to 300 km.