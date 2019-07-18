On sale put off-road Porsche 924
July 18, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
At the auction Bring A Trailer came the announcement of the sale Porsche 924 S, 1987, prepared for the conquest of off-road.
The current bid for the car located in the U.S. state of Oregon, is 10 928 dollars.
For participation in rally-raids, the coupe received 15-inch wheels with off-road tires, custom lift kit for the suspension, the metal underbody protection, additional led lighting, winch, roof rack, sports steering wheel and fixed the radio.
From a technical standpoint, off-road Porsche 924 S quite modest: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 150 HP, five-speed “mechanics” and rear limited-slip differential.