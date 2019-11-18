On sale the house that Britney Spears lived after the divorce
Former luxury mansion 37-year-old Britney Spears in Beverly hills was put up for sale for $ 7.5 million. Recently a promotional video of this ad was launched on TV channel ITV.
Video real estate agent Emily Evans conducts a tour of the house, talks about its layout and former star mistress. The mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a spacious living room and large kitchen.
There is also a special ladies ‘ room, where Britney at the time was doing her hair and makeup. In the former dwelling Spears is all for comfortable rest: a cinema and a large outdoor pool in the garden, filled with sea water.
It is known that in this house, which is next door to the mansion, Hilary Duff, Brittany lived in one of the most difficult periods of his life. The star moved into the house immediately after her divorce from Kevin Federline, married to whom on light there were two sons. In the end, this place was home to Britney from 2007 to 2009. In periodistica experienced severe emotional distress — aggressively responded to the paparazzi and shaved her head.
It is known that the house was built in 2001. The singer bought it in 2007 for $ 7.2 million and made a lot of changes. In 2009, Britney Spears has sold it for an amount of $ 4.2 million less than the original, and this year the mansion is back on the real estate market and during this time only added to the price.