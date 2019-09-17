On sale tickets for the qualifying match of Euro 2020 Ukraine – Portugal
Launched the first phase of ticket sales for Kyiv match between Ukraine and Portugal in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020, according to the official website of the Ukrainian football Association.
At this stage of the sales opportunity to buy a ticket for a meeting with the European Champions and winners of the historic first draw of the League of Nations will get those fans who have already purchased a ticket for the match against Lithuania, as well as owners Cards fan Ukrgasbank, said of the UAF.
The cardholders of a fan of Ukrgasbank will be able to purchase a ticket through the card.
Those fans who purchased tickets to Ukraine – Lithuania will receive email instructions on how to purchase tickets.
The owners of the Cards fan will receive a sms on your mobile phone.
On Friday, September 20, tickets will go on open sale and will be available exclusively on the website ticketsbox.com. Sale of tickets at the box office will not be performed.
Terms of sale on-line:
● One person can purchase up to 4 tickets.
* To purchase tickets, you must enter: name, a series and passport number, VAT number, mobile number, email address, date of birth and place of residence of all persons who purchased tickets.
● If the tickets are bought on a person under 16 years of age, identifies the birth certificate.
● After making payment on client’s email address will be sent to all registered e-tickets for each person individually.
● Fan buys a ticket for a certain sector, row, seat.
● Tickets are refundable and cannot be exchanged.
We will remind, the national team of Lithuania with the team of Andrey Shevchenko will meet on October 11 in Kharkiv, Portugal – 14-th.
Both matches start at 21:45.