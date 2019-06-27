On shootings of a new film about James bond the man spying on the actors in the toilet
On the set of a new movie about James bond has been a scandal involving spying for the actors in the toilet man. In women’s restrooms citizen hid a hidden camera.
Last week in Britain was detained 49-the summer local resident. His arrest took place immediately after the discovery in one of the women’s restrooms at Pinewood studios camera. Subsequently, the suspect accused of voyeurism. While it is unknown how many girls were able to capture the hidden camera. The man himself has expressed a willingness to cooperate with the investigation.
This is not the first incident connected with the shooting the next installment of James bond. In particular, in early June, on set explosion. Although this was planned at some point it got out of control, resulting in damaged scenery, it is also known about one affected.