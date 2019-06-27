On smartphones found dangerous bacteria
Researchers gathered swabs from the surfaces of 100 mobile phones of students of the faculties of Biomedicine.
Researchers from Western University in são Paulo (Brazil) found on smartphones medical students number of bacteria dangerous to the medical personnel and patients.
Researchers gathered swabs from the surfaces of 100 mobile phones of students of the faculties of Biomedicine, pharmacology, dentistry, nutrition and nursing. It turned out that 85% of the allocated microbes are resistant to penicillin, and half of them adhere perfectly to the surfaces.
This means that the use of contaminated phones in the hospital may result in severe consequences for staff and patients.
In addition, 40% of smartphones found bacteria S. aureus, or MRSA. It can cause a range of diseases, ranging from acne and boils, and ending with pneumonia or meningitis.