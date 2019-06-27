On smartphones found dangerous bacteria

| June 27, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Researchers gathered swabs from the surfaces of 100 mobile phones of students of the faculties of Biomedicine.

На смартфонах обнаружили опасные бактерии

Researchers from Western University in são Paulo (Brazil) found on smartphones medical students number of bacteria dangerous to the medical personnel and patients.

Researchers gathered swabs from the surfaces of 100 mobile phones of students of the faculties of Biomedicine, pharmacology, dentistry, nutrition and nursing. It turned out that 85% of the allocated microbes are resistant to penicillin, and half of them adhere perfectly to the surfaces.

This means that the use of contaminated phones in the hospital may result in severe consequences for staff and patients.

In addition, 40% of smartphones found bacteria S. aureus, or MRSA. It can cause a range of diseases, ranging from acne and boils, and ending with pneumonia or meningitis.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.