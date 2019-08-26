On stage without underwear: Loboda delighted the audience “naked” suit (photo)
Having received a “blessing” from Alla Pugacheva, Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda decided to surprise the audience and came on stage at the festival composer Igor Krutoy at the “naked” costume.
Halter top and loincloth was surprised not only fans, but also colleagues in the star shop, which gathered at the “New wave”, Russian media reports.
Provocative cutouts gave viewers understand that the scene pop diva — without underwear. Halter top is also lifted the veil of secrecy — it was worn on the naked body, it is not difficult to consider the shape of the breast.
Despite the fact that some angles of the photos was on the brink of decent, this image has been very beneficial for the singer, as it gave her the opportunity to show all advantages of your body to thousands of viewers.
At the same time, journalists say that the phenomenal figure of Svetlana — the result of hard work. Singer keep to a diet and a sport mode, so it is in amazing shape.
Perhaps this diligence and was the reason that Alla Pugacheva is ready to voluntarily concede its status as Diva.
“Live quietly in the country. Do you have another one. Everyone else in the shade. Well, I’m sorry”, — said Pugacheva to Loboda words to his hit.
Journalists indicate that this song was once written by Igor Krutoy and it Alla glittering all over the country. Now came the turn to give way to young — Shine with the same composition, with the permission of the author, Svetlana Loboda.
