On “Tancah s with a stars” pretending that there’s nothing between us, — the wife of Dmitry Komarov Alexander…

Known TV presenter, the author of the project “the World inside out” Dmitry Komarov and “Miss Ukraine — 2016” Alexandra Kucherenko was able to hide from all their relationships, which lasted three years. Since then, when Dmitry saw Alexander on the beauty contest. Exactly a year later, they became partners in the project “Dances with stars z”, but then also no one would suspect between young people of a romantic relationship.
Celebrating a small wedding, Dmitry and Alexander immediately went on a romantic trip. Both admit that they didn’t want to draw attention to the event which they consider to be deeply personal. Despite the age difference (Dmitry Alexandra is older than fifteen years), the couple recognized that they have similar interests and they understand each other even without words. Sasha calls Dima head of the family and says that he dreams of three children.
“Never can know how will be our date”
— Alexander, what made you Dima so long to hide their relationship?
— Our wedding was held, and greetings and discussions are still ongoing. I think no relationship would not stand for such flow of attention, emotions, and evaluations, if they are to tell the world at a nascent stage. Dima immediately agreed that we wouldn’t advertise our feelings and talk about them when the time comes. And here it came.
But you understood that your Union will raise many questions?
— Of course, I do not doubt that news of our marriage will cause a storm of emotions. And all because for a long time managed to keep our relationship secret. Knowing that we will have many questions, we gave a great interview on TV and immediately flew to Berlin. Spent there a few days, was able to retire. We were relaxed and happy to enjoy the senses and celebrate the wedding in the circle only the closest people.
— How did you meet Dima?
— It happened at the contest “Miss Ukraine — 2016” in which I participated, and he was a member of the jury. Then we crossed paths at public events, communicated and corresponded on social networks. And when once met one-on-one, could not stop talking to each other — both felt like we had some chemistry. That’s when it all started.
— So, during your Dima to participate in the “Tancah z with stars” have you been together?
Yes. But tried very hard not to declassify our already very warm relationship. Pretended that there’s nothing between us. Fortunately, to beat us it was not necessary, because during the project we fought constantly. It was a pretty difficult period, six-hour rehearsals, runs ethers, shooting. Emotional and physical fatigue is more and more made itself felt. I admit, after a joint decision about leaving the “Tanzu” we were finally able to exhale.
— As Dima you?
— He loves to surprise and amaze. I can never imagine in advance, how will our date: we will be sampling durian (exotic fruit. — AVT.), to ride on snowy roads, or watch the sunset on the shore of the Kiev sea. From his expeditions he is always bringing a lot of exotic gifts. I have gathered a collection of rare Souvenirs, amulets, masks. But most of all cherished jewelry with precious stones, which Dima prefers to choose himself.
Still, what did he win your heart?
— I always wanted to be a person who will become my life partner was good. It is this quality of Dima captivated me from the first days of our acquaintance. He will never pass by if they see that someone is bad- always rush to help. I witnessed many such cases. In my eyes the night he stopped the fight under the bridge, helped the fisherman, I almost fell into the hole, and the driver of the car, which in winter could not get up on a snowy mountain. This attitude to people very close to me.
“Even in the most remote places of the world Dima finds a way to contact me”
— You do not mind that Dima as a traveler spends a lot of time outside the home, and you have to be one?
I remember when I first came to the presentation of the new season of the program “the World inside out”, I was struck by, what impact Dima approach to their work. It was shooting in Nepal. Then there were the expeditions to Japan and Brazil that we have experienced together already. In the literal sense. After all, every day, while in Ukraine, I knew how he was doing. Even in the most remote places in the world where there is no Internet, Dima always finds a way to contact me. I admit, I’m not surprised by his call of the jungle with a satellite phone.
— Dima to Brazil in total lasted more than a year.
— The question about how I would react to his work, probably worried about Dima the most. But I am on the first day of our acquaintance has adopted a special style of life. Just respect the activity of Dima, admire what he’s capable of, and always look forward to home. The husband knows it.
— Is that you with Dmitri difficult to find a common language?
— We both have strong characters. We are quite different, but compliment each other and often understand everything even without words. When he proposed to me in the helicopter where there was a terrible noise, the main question he asked only a glance, holding the ring. And I agreed, replying with an approving nod. I think that’s great as often as possible to talk to each other about their love, but more importantly to feel this love.
— What wedding gift did you Dima?
He organized our wedding in Jerusalem and gave a honeymoon trip to the Maldives. And I, as befits a bride gave her groom a shirt. It sewed to order in Italy, making the cufflinks with the first letter of the name Dima.
— I think the issue of headship in the family also have long been resolved?
Our family home husband. Dima can argue and disagree in some matter, but in the end will find a solution that satisfies both. I can always rely on Dima, because I know that out of any difficult situation, he will find the right way out.
— And the supremacy in the kitchen?
— The kitchen is led by him, who often cooks. I have it coming out good, because when cooking for a loved one, experience a real pleasure. So the kitchen is all in my opinion. However, go back to her husband — the order varies. Sometimes Dima spoils me with delicious Breakfast and their signature dish Tom Yam (sour and spicy soup based on chicken broth with shrimp, fish or other seafood. — Ed.).
We have no conflicts related to domestic issues. Dima immediately agreed to split the duties and each will do at home what he likes. For example, I follow the closet so they are neat, ironed, beautiful, but really do not like to take care of flowers, of which we have many. So watering is engaged in Dima.
“A husband will never take me into dangerous places, where often risks his life”
— Dreams of a beauty Queen?
— “Go to sleep with a dream Wake with a purpose” is one of the main mottos of my life. Because dreams allow us to develop, to improve, to change themselves and the world around. Therefore, it is important to believe in them. It is also necessary that the people closest to me do not doubt you.
In the childhood I dreamed, that will successfully complete the school, will move to live in Kiev, will go to the best University in the country, will be the presenter, will come to the parquet of the project “Dances with stars z”. And it all came true! I don’t like to tell much about their plans. Better to talk about it, when the goal has been achieved. Now I dream that my family was always love and understanding, a cosiness in the house and at least three children. For me it is important to do what you love to progress in the profession, to work and live in Ukraine. And to travel a lot.
— This year you just graduated from capital University…
And received a diploma of the Kiev University of Shevchenko in the specialty “TV Presenter”. Since childhood I have been attracted to work in television. Now I’m the host of infotainment program “Sravi sport” on ICTV, I plan to develop in their profession and stay in the cycle of the world of television.
— Never thought of being a co-host in Dima’s project?
You know, my caring husband would never take me to such dangerous places, where he often risks his life, removing his program. Yes, I do not ask in such expeditions.
— We know that you are a professional dancer.
Fifteen years he devoted to ballroom-dance sport. It is a daily exercise, regular Ukrainian and international tournaments, different coaches and partners. To obtain good results, it is necessary that the partners approached each other. This refers to the height, age, level of skill, character, goals, financial capabilities. On this subject I joke that it’s easier to find a soul mate in life than a suitable partner in the dance.
Dancing is my big love and a huge part of life. Alas, now they have less time. Family, work and study in priority. I decided to complete a professional dance career, but a passion for this hobby has not passed. Will definitely continue to dance, but not in competition.
— How do you maintain your beauty? This diet, sports, salons?
For me, beauty is above all the harmony of the person’s appearance and his inner world. To be beautiful means to love and appreciate yourself for who you are. Ukrainian women are lucky, because each of us is genetically inherent beauty. It is important to support it. This is a healthy sleep, proper nutrition, sports, refusal of bad habits and active lifestyle. And positive thinking and smile every day.
— What kind of new journey with her husband’s dream?
Our Dima trips cannot be scheduled, they are always spontaneous. In just a few minutes we can decide where to fly, go to the low-cost company. All trips are fully trusted by Dima — he is a professional. I dream to go with her husband in a symbolic city for us Marrakech is the name of a cafe in Kiev, where it was our first romantic encounter.
