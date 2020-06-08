On the 250 UFC fighter with one punch “put out the light” opponent (video)
Sean O’malley
Yesterday in Las Vegas hosted the tournament UFC 250, which again did not allow spectators due to pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
The fight in the lightest weight category (up to 61 kg) Shawn O’malley harshly knocked out Eddie Vineland in the first round.
We will add that in the same weight class, no less bright was the match between Cody Garbrandt and Raphael assunção.
Cody Garbrandt triumphs
Cody, who after a long break returned to the octagon, knocked out his opponent in the second round.
Earlier it was reported that former lightweight champion and Featherweight Conor McGregor has announced his retirement.