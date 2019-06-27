On the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, the player failed his team, not terribly scoring a goal from four meters (video)
On the sidelines of the Egypt is the final of the African Cup of Nations 2019.
In groups finish the matches of the second round.
In group A the teams met, Zimbabwe and Uganda. A draw (1:1) greatly complicated the team Zimbabwe qualify for the play-off tournament.
In the 51st minute there was a key incident in the match.
When the score was 1:1 partners in the team brought Zimbabwe striker knowledge of with a Header the shock position who had only to substitute the leg, while at the goalmouth.
However, the 29-year-old player launched the ball into the crossbar.
Before the last round, the Zimbabweans with only one point to take 3rd place in the group. On account of the national team of Uganda 4 points, and they lag behind the leader of the Egyptians, with whom they will meet, 2 points.
In turn, Zimbabwe in the final round will play not scored any points with the team of the DR Congo.