On the air — as to the shooting: the explicit recognition of the partner Chukwuka for “Tancah s with a stars” (photo)

The eighth broadcast of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) ended leaving a pair of actor Michael Kukulka and Lisa Druzhinina. They were in the area of risk together with Alexei Yarovenko and Alena of Shoptenko, but refused to dance “for life”. Michael said he did not want to participate in what is already so clear, hinting at the judges ‘ decision. Pair them with Lisa Druzhinina from the airwaves broadcast received low judges ‘ scores and the highest public support.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Elizabeth Druzhinin and Mikhail Kuchuk revealed the true reasons for leaving, their attitude to the judges and called possible winners of the season.
Lisa, I had the impression that you are upset Misin’s decision to leave the project without a fight.
— I wouldn’t say that. Moreover, in place of Misha would have taken this decision much earlier. Before going to the dance “for life” we had the time of negotiations, so it was not a spur of the moment, but rather a joint decision.
— Due to judges who do not support your couple?
— Yes, in some point of their negative comments had already been too much even for Misha. It really is hard each output to a live broadcast, he was there like a shot. Although the rest of the time Misha was a fan of dancing, he liked workouts. But the behavior of the judges… Even the last broadcast showed that Grigory Chapkis may make comments that look intelligent or something. But in our case it all turns into some sort of “play in the sandbox”, which we were not very clear and unpleasant.
— And nevertheless you have held eight live!
— Yeah, it’s cool! We trained very active, but the judges ‘ comments, which were received on Sunday, did not give the strength to move on. Of course, you can put any ratings of this show, but still support the efforts of Misha’s worth it. As it turned out, it turns into offensive, too aggressive for this format show.
Francisco Gomez you support!
— Yes, thanks to him for that. For us it was a “light beam”.
— Remember when you found out that your partner is Michael Kukuk?
— It was at the stage of casting stars. Then discussed the candidacy of one competitor and frankly, I’m not really reacted to the offer to be with him in a few. Somehow, once presented next to an actor. I was interested in working with a creative person. And when I sent the final version and it was Michael Kukuk, I gladly agreed. It was luck, we Misha have been working together.
But let’s be honest, Misha really was dancing not.
Mike, of course, not Anya Rizatdinova. And that’s probably why he was closer to the audience that he actively voted. But, if you put next to Misha, Jiji and Elena Kravets, it is debatable which of them is more plastic. Yeah, when I first met Mike, I realized that we have a hard job. But he worked on the full, he had mad progress on the floor! And I was very sad to hear negative comments about him. In the first broadcast he received the label of “weak link”, which just happily picked up.
— What gave Mike the hardest?
— The psychological moment, when you walk on the floor, he knew that will not hear a single positive comment. Because for him to get into show business was a certain way out of comfort zone. As for supports, they were given to him easily. I was not afraid to trust him.
— Who do you see as the winner of the season?
— From ether to ether the leaders of change. For me still is a mystery.
— You know, what I was most stunned by the support of the audience, — confessed the actor Metropolitan theater on the left Bank Michael Kukuk. – We spent so much in the show only by those who voted for us. It was very nice! Especially given the rhetoric and tone chosen by the judges to address our couples.
— And yet you have gone yourself. At what point did this desire?
— In any project are fighting the desire to quit and the need to bring the case to the end. Just, if you got into this “tin”, we must be prepared to survive between two fires. Honestly, I never wanted to leave the show. Moreover, at the rehearsal I didn’t walk, but run. Another thing is the dance of “survival”. I didn’t want him again after hearing the hackneyed “pearls.” Enough, not interesting.
— It was noticeable how you offended the judges ‘ comments.
Yes I was offended! True. Judges, participants, audience members are all part of the big show, which was originally allotted to each kind of role. Just the first words of the judges in my address gave a clear direction to all the other comments — I don’t remember our dance once praised. But despite this, I lasted eight esters. Yes I am a beauty! (laughs. — Ed.).
In this project, for me there were a few difficult moments. Main — match partner Lisa Druzhinina, who dances with professional dancer, giving at the same full. And you, in the best of their ability, within a couple days of rehearsal must also be good. The second point was the fact that I came from a slightly different world, so “pop cross-dressing” was a little difficult.
— You called the “weak link”…
— I remember watching once a TV program “the Weak link”, and those who were called “the weakest link”, just were not. Actually, what I was offended?! And, by the way, except the “weak link”, I’m from the judges “arrive” and worse.
— How did you feel the morning after leaving the show?
— Freedom! Freedom! That was my first thought and first words.
