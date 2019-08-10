On the Amsterdam and Luxembourg was struck by a powerful tornado: incredible video

August 10, 2019
In Amsterdam on August 9 there was a strong whirlwind in the centre of the city, near the Central station and NEMO science Museum. Video of the incident witnesses have published in social networks.

The wind speed was probably reached 100 kilometers per hour. Eyewitnesses reported that the winds were knocked down many trees and damaged the roof on some buildings.

 

 

Also from a tornado affected the South-Western Luxembourg. Tornado walked through the municipalities of Pétange and Bascharage and the surrounding areas on the border with France and Belgium. The region was declared a storm warning.

 

A tornado also tore roofs from houses, pulled out trees by the roots and smashed cars and road signs. He moved with a speed of 128 miles per hour and devastated all on the road length of 6 kilometers. Because of the element 14 were injured, two of them suffered serious injuries.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, last month in the Northern part of Turkey on the black sea coast, a tornado swept. A powerful tornado came close to the shore in the area of Catalzeytin of Kastamonu province, but the beach he reached, dissolving over the sea.

While the recent hurricane in Ukrainian Transcarpathia caused significant damage to local residents — was demolished roofs of houses, knocked down dozens of trees, damaged power lines and blocked roads.

