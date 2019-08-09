On the Arsenal near Krasnoyarsk a new explosion, there are wounded (video)
Under Achinsk (Krasnoyarsk Krai of Russia) there were new explosions. Sources reported nine victims, reports the Telegram-channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.
Eyewitnesses reported that among the victims are civilians. There is a danger of a new conflagration. In the surrounding areas evacuated. Operational headquarters in Krasnoyarsk region on emergency response decided to temporarily move residents of the village of Kamenka to poselok Malinovka.
Four of the injured suffered serious shrapnel wounds, they were sent to the hospital. Another two assist on the spot. Patients, mostly head injuries. People are delivered to the Achinsk on the hospital.
The authorities of Krasnoyarsk territory reported that erosion occurred in the conduct of demining and elimination of consequences of the previous explosions.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, August 5, in the Krasnoyarsk region under Achinsk in the village of Kamenka exploded ammunition depot. Authorities carried out the evacuation of the population.
Also the other day there were explosions at the site near Arkhangelsk. As a result of these explosions killed two people. Some were injured. The atmosphere got a dangerous radioactive substance.
