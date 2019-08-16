On the Azov sea campers had organized a flash mob in order to create funny photos

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
На Азовском море отдыхающие организовали флешмоб, дабы создать забавные фотографии

Photo on the background of the sea – a classic, but how to make it unusual? Here is an unusual flashmob arranged vacationers in Kirillovka. The girl wanted to be photographed “standard”, but something went wrong.

First photos are joined by funny man and created a colorful background. Then girls from the beach in bathing suits just started to dance around.

The spectacle was very funny, others, which under Michael Jackson couldn’t hide their smiles.

Perhaps this movie and fictional, but very well reflects the essence of all photos in the resorts.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.