On the Azov sea campers had organized a flash mob in order to create funny photos
August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Photo on the background of the sea – a classic, but how to make it unusual? Here is an unusual flashmob arranged vacationers in Kirillovka. The girl wanted to be photographed “standard”, but something went wrong.
First photos are joined by funny man and created a colorful background. Then girls from the beach in bathing suits just started to dance around.
The spectacle was very funny, others, which under Michael Jackson couldn’t hide their smiles.
Perhaps this movie and fictional, but very well reflects the essence of all photos in the resorts.
