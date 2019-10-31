On the beach in California stingrays attacked 176 people in one day
In Huntington beach (CA) 176 people were injured by stingrays. It’s kind of a record for the number of people stung in one day. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
Authorities reported that injured 176 people. Warm weather contributed to the fact that a lot of people decided to go for a swim. This has contributed to an increase in the number of attacks.
The next day, when the weather is a little worse, there have been few attacks this dangerous fish.
According to the representative of the division for Maritime security Eric Determan, over the weekend, 25-27 October, the Department warned of possible attacks by stingrays in the water.
“We are conducting a rigorous campaign of public safety… advising people not to go into the water, if possible,” he said.
Rescuers were in a state of readiness to provide first aid to injured swimmers, bezbolevaya wounds, which in most cases was on his feet.
Stingrays are usually found in shallow coastal waters, they spend most of their time buried in the sand.
Lee Perkins, a resident of Huntington beach who was injured two weeks ago, said he accidentally touched a Stingray and felt like he had pricked his tail.
“This is a very burning pain and quite strong,” said Perkins.
His injury eventually developed into a severe infection. Lee said his 10-year-old son on the day he sailed together with him, but fortunately he was not injured.