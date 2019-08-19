On the beach in Massachusetts, the shark killed and ate a seal in the eyes of the tourists. VIDEO
Witnesses managed to capture on video a great white shark that attacked and ate a seal just a few metres from the beach on Cape cod in Massachusetts.
In the video you can see in the water a shark on the prowl trying to kill seals.
Heard the frightened cries of beach lovers, when they saw what was happening.
10-second video clip released at a time when the summer was observed a countless number of incidents with sharks.
Only in August has repeatedly closed the beaches because of the appearance of sharks in the waters around the Cape.
Video captured by David Hogget on Naset beach, whose wife, Megan, and later sent him to the Conservatory to share it on the Internet.
Haggett said that the scene was “horrible”, especially after the blood from the animal is coloured the water and the water phase to a bloody color. “It seemed to me that it happened right in front of us, said Megan. My husband said it may be from 50 to 100 yards from us.”
Hear what the people standing around, exclaiming: “my God!”, when a shark has a tail in the water eating a seal.
After the incident, the beach was temporarily closed. It happened already for the 12th time this month.
The researchers reported that this summer 19 observed sharks, which was a record for the season.
Officials from the Atlantic reserve white sharks say that between August and October is the peak season great white sharks near Cape cod.
Seal — great food for sharks. Great white sharks also prey on other fish and sometimes sea turtles. One shark can eat about 11 tons of food a year. For comparison, a person usually eats about half a ton.