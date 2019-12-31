On the beach in Miami was found dead 47-year-old Russian pilot
The flight from Moscow arrived in Miami, Florida, three days ago, writes “5 channel”.
The body of 47-year-old co-pilot was found early morning of December 29, on the shoreline near the hotel, where usually home to a team from Russia.
The incident occurred at the Ramada Beach Resort. It became known that in this hotel lived who had arrived from Moscow the crew of the civil aircraft.
The circumstances of the incident are specified. The police are investigating.
It is noted that the pilot arrived in the US on 28 December and had to return to Russia, writes Handofmoscow. The cause of death will be established by forensic scientists.
In November, in Rostov-on-don died, the Russian pilot who flew from Moscow to Anapa. During the flight the pilot became ill and the plane made an unscheduled landing. The man was met by an ambulance, but to save his life failed.