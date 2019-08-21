“On the belly will get a tattoo”. In Ukraine there is a tattoo with a portrait Zelensky
In Ukraine, a new fashion tattoo with a portrait of Vladimir Zelensky. Kiev tattoo master Dmitriy Homa posted a photo and video of his fresh work
According to the tattoo artist, the client is asked to reflect on the forearm of a portrait of the President in order to show respect to the President, convey the FACTS.
The young inhabitant of Kiev region was not the first who wanted to get a tattoo with Zelensky. Dmitry Khoma is a repeat order. And earlier this spring, the famous participant of the TV projects Ruzanna nick appeared with a portrait of the new President on his forearm.
The rouzanna Zelensky was pictured smiling and hugging three kittens. Tattoo new President Zelensky master decided to place just above the portrait of the mayor of Kharkiv Gennady Kernes.
And have a tattoo artist here’s a Zelensky.