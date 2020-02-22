On the biathlon world championship the trainer of Russian Loginova worked on the accreditation card of the Ukrainian delegation
Vladimir Brynzak
The President of the biathlon Federation of Ukraine Volodymyr Brynzak has clarified the situation regarding trainer Russian biathlete, world champion in Antholz Alexander Loginov Alexander Kasperovich, who took the Ukrainian accreditation for the world Cup.
“The fact that the Ukrainian delegation was granted accreditation for its quota coach Alexander Kasperovich, is not true. He lived on the Ukrainian accreditation in Antholz, but race day the prosecution asked the accreditation card from one of the members of our delegation and with that card got on the highway to give information to its competitor”, – quotes Brynzak “Ukrainian biathlon”.
“The violation was noticed by the sports Director of the IBU, who contacted us with a demand to surrender accreditation for its annulment.
This requirement, we performed and provided explanation of the IBU. Yesterday this accreditation we have been given again and it is our representative. Neither the police nor anyone else seized the Ukrainian accredited coach Kasperovich. After the establishment of the facts and our explanations of other issues or claims by IBU to us was not” – summed up the Ukrainian functionary.
Recall that today in Antholz to the Italian police raided the room Loginova and seized his personal belongings. Also the search was conducted in the room of his coach Kasperovich.