On the big screens released film adventure film with Shia LaBeouf
In the Ukrainian cinemas on the big screens out adventure film Tyler Nielson, and Mike Schwartz “Peanut Sokol”.
Starred in the film “Peanut Sokol” Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, Bernthal Zack Gottsegen, Jake Roberts and others.
The plot of the movie “the Peanut butter Falcon” — an adventure story in the spirit of modern Huckleberry Finn, which begins after a young man named Zach (Zach Gottsegen) with down syndrome runs away from a nursing home. Stealing a fishing boat, Zack decides to follow his dream and become a professional wrestler. On the way to his dream Zack meets a 32-year-old petty criminal Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who becomes his temporary coach and best friend.
World premiere of the film “Peanut Sokol” was held on 9 March 2019 at the film festival “At the South through South-West”, where the film won the “audience award”. The film “Peanut Falcon” also was shown at the International film festival Lighthouse film Festival in Deauville, the American film Festival and International film festival in London.
Directors Tyler Nielson, and Mike Schwartz first met with Zach Gottsegen at Les Invalides in California in 2011. When Zack expressed his interest to star in a movie, then the movie has already started writing the script.