On the boat near California fire occurred: about 30 people went missing (PHOTO)

The fire on the 23-metre vessel near the California Islands, Santa Cruz could have been killed more than 30 people. About it reports on Monday, the American TV channel KTLA.

While the U.S. coast guard has not confirmed reports about their death. She only said that rescue operation continues. According to her, several members of the crew were saved.

At the same time, the fire Department Ventura County admits that dozens of people could have been killed, reports “Interfax”.

The fate of 34 people remained unknown. Then managed to find the four bodies. According to preliminary information, they drowned. This was announced by the Lieutenant coast guard Matthew Kroll.

The U.S. coast guard reported that at 4:48 local time (14:48 Moscow time) it began to receive numerous requests for help. Yacht Conception, where the fire started, eventually sank.

According to the captain of the yacht Monica Rochester, after the fire five crew members woke up and jumped overboard. They were picked up by team pleasure craft, nearby. Two members of the yacht’s injured leg.

Boat Conception was launched in 1981. Its maximum capacity is 46 people. Presumably, at the time of the tragedy, the passengers slept in cabins below deck.