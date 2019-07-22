On the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan there was a conflict with the use of weapons (PHOTO)

Armed conflict occurred on Monday on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. It injured five people, reports TASS with reference to the Kyrgyz State border service (SBS).

“The conflict took place between citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. According to preliminary data, five people suffered”, – is spoken in the message. According to SBS, the incident arose from the flagpole.

“The conflict was caused by the installation of the flagpole by the inhabitants of the village of Vorukh (Tajikistan) at the entrance to the town. Residents of the village of Aksai (Kyrgyzstan) opposed the installation of the flagpole, in connection with which there was a verbal altercation between the residents of two villages in which one side used the weapons,” – said the GPS. According to her, shots were fired by civilians from hunting weapons, reports 24.kg .

“According to preliminary information, five people were injured, at present, the highway Isfara (Tajikistan) – Vorukh (Tajik enclave) closed”. – added in GVCs. To the place of incident arrived representatives of the border services of both States. “They conduct joint actions to prevent the incident and prevent its escalation. The place also has representatives of law enforcement agencies and local authorities parties”, – underlined in the message.

The length of the border between the two States is about 970 km. After the collapse of the Soviet Union along it was formed about 70 disputed plots, which periodically became a source of conflict between local residents and soldiers of the two republics, including with the use of firearms.

Three years ago, Bishkek and Dushanbe have agreed to accelerate the demarcation and delimitation of the common border. At the moment, failed to agree on a boundary line with a length of almost 600 km.