On the border of Mexico and the United States: how the lives of the poorest city in the United States
The border between Mexico and the United States lies in the poorest city in the entire country — Escobar (TX). This is stated in the BBC video.
In this small town on the border of USA and Mexico 62% of people live below the poverty line. This is the highest rate among U.S. cities with a population of over 1000 people.
The bulk of the population, and that 98%, are Latinos forced to take up the hard and low-paying jobs.
“We have to leave to find a better job. I work as a garbage collector, shares his story of a resident of Escobar. Is hard work, but I’m not ashamed of it. There is no business. The city develops at the expense of mafia and crime. Someone was definitely killed on the spot, where I am now”
Escobar received city status only in 2005. This allowed to control local spending and services. But changes happen very slowly.
“We became a city, but life has not changed. Everywhere crime and poverty. You can hear gunshots,” said a resident of the town.
“All complain about the lack of work, nothing has changed. There is nothing there, thank God, the family helps with food,” shares the burdens of another resident.
The city is struggling to attract investment. Here is a little industry.
“We hope that someone will find the opportunity to establish here a large company, where our people will be able to work. This is our big dream”, — said the Deputy mayor Rupert Escobar.
