On the border with Mexico will be another barrier
South of the border will be built a new boom with a length of 32 km.
The Secretary of defense mark Esper has recently approved the construction of a 32 km fence on the border of USA and Mexico. Carla Babb, the correspondent of “voice of America” the Pentagon reported, citing a source in the defense Ministry of the USA, writes “Voice of America”.
The source said that Esper approved the reallocation of anticipated surplus budget for the construction of new fences on the border. To date, funds of the Ministry of defence was allocated for the construction of nearly 250 km radius. Initially the money was supposed to spend for other purposes.
In may, former acting Minister of defense Patrick V. confirmed that the Pentagon sent into the barrier of money, which, in particular, had to go to the training of security forces in Afghanistan. Then V. said that he no longer plans to redirect budget funds for the construction of the border.
On Tuesday, a source in the defense Ministry told “Voice of America” that, in addition to funds intended for Afghanistan for the construction of the barrier has also reallocated money previously pledged to the recruitment of new staff, the program of modernization of aircraft of distant radar detection E-3 Intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III, as well as at the expense of appearing at the Pentagon due to savings in contracts on creation of cruise missiles.
ForumDaily wrote earlier:
- The President of the United States Donald trump demanded to allocate to the project the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico 5.7 billion dollars. Democrats in Congress refused to Fund the construction of the wall and even before the show trump rejected his proposal.
- “Shutdown” became the most long in the history of the country, he raised 800 thousand Federal employees who were sent on unpaid leave or forced to work without receiving their salaries.