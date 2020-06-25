‘On the brink of Apocalypse’: the 3 most populous US state hit record on new cases COVID-19
In the three most populous States in the U.S. set daily record for new cases of coronavirus, and it is feared “apocalyptic” bursts in the major cities of Texas, if this trend continues, writes CNN.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has killed at least 121 979 people and infected almost 2.4 million people across the country.
On 24 June the government of Florida and Texas announced that in the United States has registered more than 5,000 new cases COVID-19 yesterday. This is a new daily record. California has reported more than 7,000 cases, thereby breaking the record set a day earlier.
If the current trend continues, Houston, Texas, may be the most affected city in the US — it will be the same cases as in all of Brazil. The number of infections is also growing in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, said Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean, National school of tropical medicine at the Medical College of Baylor.
“Large areas of major cities and surrounding areas seem to give very fast growth, and some of the models are on the verge of the Apocalypse,” said Hotez Anderson Cooper from CNN.
Predictive models indicate that the 4th of July in Houston the daily number of cases may increase in 4 times, the expert said, adding that States must act to stop transmission of the virus.
“It’s really a concern, and as these numbers grow, we are seeing a commensurate increase in the number of hospitalizations and referrals to intensive care, he said. — You will get to the point where those offices are crowded, and then the mortality rate increases.”
Hotez is also Professor of Pediatrics, molecular Virology and Microbiology and is working on a potential vaccine against COVID-19.
The governors appealed to the people
According to the latest estimates of the census Bureau of the United States, in Florida, Texas and California is home to 27.4 percent of the 328 million people of the U.S. population.
And while some politicians say that increasing the number of infections is due to increased scope of testing, it is not, according to Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for research and policy in infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota.
As new cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed, Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged people to stay home.
“Since the spread is now so rampant, you have no reason to leave the house,’ said Abbott. — If you have no urgent need to go out, the safest place you have at home.”
Officials have encouraged the wearing of masks and social distancing in places like bars that are often crowded with people. According to Abbott, further precautions at the state level can be declared if the virus will continue to spread at such a pace.
In the most densely populated state in the country Governor Gavin Newsom pleaded with Californians to think about others, wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and regularly washing hands.
He asked residents to “love their neighbors as themselves” and encouraged young people to be especially careful.
“Be careful with mom and dad, be careful with the parents of spouses, grandmother and grandfather,” he said.
Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis explains this increase in the number of tests, but others say that virus transmission in the community plays a key role, as the state opens and removes limitations. The mayor of Miami Francis Suarez said he will ask the city Commission to impose a civil fine of up to $ 250 those who does not wear a mask in public.
In Miami issued a public order requiring the wearing of masks or other facial coverings in public.
“To go outside without a mask is like to drive under the influence, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and Professor of medicine at the George Washington University. — Even if you are affected, you can kill someone else.”
Some States extend the limit
Arizona also has the highest number of new cases per capita among all States in the country. Here are more new cases per capita than in any state except new York or new Jersey, according to the data analysis Johns Hopkins University.
During the week the state has added about 2,700 new cases per day (from 16 to 23 June). Given the population is about 38 new cases per 100 000 people per day.
In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards said that on June 25 it plans to release a new Declaration extending the restrictions for the second phase of release from quarantine for another 28 days.
“Simply put, we are moving in the wrong direction. We have more cases than we can justify the number of tests,” said Edwards.
Cases increase at least 26 States
According to the Johns Hopkins University, at least 26 States experienced increases in the number of cases compared to the previous week. It is the States of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Over the past few days, the leaders of cities and States have declared that among those infected is becoming more and more young people. Authorities have identified the parties and bars as triggers.
In Texas temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for alcohol of at least 12 bars, violated security protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
