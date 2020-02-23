On the brink of extinction: the animals we may never see
The expedition of Greenpeace, conducted in the Antarctic the study of penguin colonies from Antarctica, found that their population has significantly decreased since the last study conducted almost 50 years ago, writes the edition “Arguments and facts”.
For example, the number of penguins on elephant island fell by almost 60% since 1971, and in some colonies, population reduction was 77%. Experts say that over time the ecosystem of the southern ocean changed dramatically, and suggest that the reason for this is global warming. Previously, scientists were making assumptions that by the end of the century due to the melting of ice in Antarctica could disappear in about 60% of the penguins.
But penguins are the only animals that are on the verge of extinction. We offer you the top ten creatures that may soon disappear from the face of the earth.
1. Kosmalski raccoon
The smallest species among the raccoons that live on the Mexican island of Cozumel. Is endemic to this small island in the Caribbean sea. The population is estimated at 192 adult specimens.
2. The ADDAX antelope or Mendes
Before ADDAX met in deserts and semi-deserts of the Western Sahara and Mauritania to Egypt and Sudan. The modern range has been reduced to a few desert areas of Africa. It’s heavy and slow animals that are easy prey for the men with guns. Currently, there are from 30 to 90 individuals.
3. Rusty monkey
This species inhabits forests in the Brazilian States of Rio de Janeiro, espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and Bahia. Animals have a unique pattern of hair on the face that distinguish them from related species. Currently, there are about 1000. The main threats are hunting and habitat destruction.
4. The Imperial Amazon
This bird parot family lives on the island of Dominica and is depicted on the flag of the country. Is on the brink of extinction due to destruction of natural habitat, hunting and illegal capture for sale. Now in the wild, there are from 1 to 49 adults.
5. Bushman hare
A rare species of lagomorphs that live in the desert of Karoo in South Africa. The number of species in natural populations ranges from 157 to 207 Mature individuals.
6. Philippine tamaraw or Buffalo
The largest island of buffaloes, endemic to the Philippines. Now the species is under threat — before, tamaraw were found in all parts of the island of Mindoro and is now only at several sites. There are a total of from 220 to 300 individuals.
7. Red wolf
The rarest of the genus. Was widespread in the South-Eastern United States, they were massively exterminated for attacking livestock and poultry. In 1967, the species was declared endangered, the entire current population (20-30 adult wolves) are descended from 14 individuals held in captivity, where they are specially placed for breeding.
8. GUAM shepherd
Endemic to the island of GUAM. These flightless birds were common on the island, they were hunted by local residents. In addition, the disappearance of species contributed to the snakes introduced to the island. By 1980 in the wild there are only two small populations. Now there are up to 49 individuals. They are the nurseries of the island and in zoos of the United States, and in accordance with the reintroduction program can be re-introduced into the wild on GUAM.
9. Curly grebe
This bird lives in isolated lakes in Patagonia. Is under threat because of the attacks of Minks and gulls. In addition, birds are threatened by grazing and low rate of reproduction of the population. Their population is estimated at 650-800 adults.
10. Eastern gorilla
Mountain gorillas live in isolated subpopulations in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The total number in all groups is 2 600 individuals.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4947
[name] => animals
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zhivotnye
)
animals
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28395
[name] => endangered animals
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ischezayushhie-zhivotnye
)
endangered животныеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark