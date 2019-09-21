On the building of the Eaton Centre was discovered bullet holes after shooting at Yonge and Dundas (PHOTO)

Three separate cases of use of firearms last night in Toronto, one man died, and was taken to hospital a teenager with serious injuries.

On Thursday, shortly before 22:00, police were called to the Parking lot in the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough, where, supposedly, the party took place. On arrival discovered a man with gunshot wounds who later, despite all efforts of doctors, died at the scene.

In a few minutes after it was notified about the first shooting, several shots thundered in the heart of Regent Park. According to police, out of the Park near Dundas and Sumach streets ran a group of people, and then, according to witnesses, they saw a car leaving the scene at high speed.

At the scene was discovered the teenager with gunshot wounds, a danger, and was immediately taken to hospital.

At about 23:15, the police reported the third case of fire, this time at Toronto Eaton Centre, near the store H&M. it is Reported that a man in the car fired several shots from a long-barreled firearm, then fled the scene, and the bullet struck only the building itself.

According to eyewitnesses, on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting was more than a dozen passers-by, but fortunately, reports of casualties have been reported.

Police blocked off Dundas Street West between Yonge and Bay streets to search for clues, later said that he had removed several bullets from the big signs H&M in the South-West corner of Yonge and Dundas streets.

Investigation of all three cases is ongoing.