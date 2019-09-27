On the career of felicity Huffman put a cross after prison
56-year-old felicity Huffman will spend in jail for only 14 days. Working in film after that, it can not rely. The actress wanted to help her daughter, and eventually destroyed his career.
In mid-September, the star of “Desperate Housewives” was accused that it a bribe while taking her daughter to the University. Felicity Huffman did not deny it at the meeting said: Yes, indeed, she paid 15 thousand dollars to let her daughter Sophia get the desired result for the SAT (“the sat”).
“No matter how it may sound perverse now, I honestly began to feel that might be a bad mother if I didn’t do what I propose,” said the actress at the hearing.
Later, however, Huffman tried to confuse the investigation and to put pressure on the fact that her part in the bribery were in General insignificant, saying that she was offered, she agreed. Although the prosecution stated that felicity wanted to pay for my daughter’s tuition.
The court issued a quite humane verdict: only 14 days in jail, 250 hours of community service and 30 thousand dollar fine.
Many did not like. “Everybody was infuriated by the fact that Huffman got off so lightly. Any other man would have received a much more serious time. Rest assured, this is a classic case of “celebrity justice”,” — said the anonymous portal Radar Online.
Moreover, the insider also said that felicity is hardly waiting for a career in Hollywood after what she had done. “She is the poison in this town. No one wants to show her sympathy. No Studio wants to listen to the reproaches due to the fact that you’d hire an actress that everyone thought was a spoiled celebrity,” said the source.
It seems that the career of felicity Huffman in Hollywood came to an end. Truly “Wanted as better, and it turned out as always”, as said Chernomyrdin.