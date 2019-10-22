On the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline Putin found 2 slaves
Russian human rights activists have reported the use of forced labour of thousands of prisoners on the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline 2. As reported by the founder of the social network Gulagu.net Mr Seckin, information about this was received from former employees of system of execution of punishments and relatives of the prisoners themselves.
In particular, in 2018, the prison labor was used for construction of substation in the project.
Prisoners are forced to work on the construction of the “project of the century” in difficult conditions, without safety measures, with the result that many of them received injuries, details of which are hidden from the public.
According to Osechkina, the episode with slave labor in the construction of the pipeline will be included in the new documentary “Chronicles of the Gulag,” which his organization will present before the end of the year.
“FACTS” wrote that the Nord Stream project 2/”Nord stream-2″ provides for the construction of a new pipeline off the coast of Russia through the Baltic sea to Germany. Its capacity is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year, length — more than 1.2 thousand km Total project cost is estimated at 9.5 billion euros.
Ukraine is a consistent opponent of the project, which may cut off gas to domestic gas transport system, as well as become a powerful lever of influence on the EU. Today the implementation of the project has slowed down because the company-operator Nord Stream AG 2 withdrew its application for the laying of the gas pipeline “Nord stream-2” through territorial waters of Denmark.
And in July, the commercial court of the High court of England and Wales under the claim of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” decided to “freeze” 145 million dollars. dividends of Nord Stream when they pay the Russian “Gazprom”.
