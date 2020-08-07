On the Darnytsia CHPP of Kiev plan to reduce emissions 80 times
On Darnitsa CHP refuses to ash pond
The company is the reconstruction of gas cleaning equipment, and from the use of the ash dump refuse, turning it into a lake.
On Darnitsa CHP Kiev installs electrostatic precipitators, through which dust emissions plan to cut 80 times, the press service of companiero-Reconstruction, management of CHP.
As reported last week, the Inspectorate began an unscheduled inspection of compliance with environmental legislation by the company.
Yesterday the EPA stated that”lake Fever”, which is the ash disposal area and technical reservoir Darnitsa CHP, is an environmental hazard. If lake finds high rates of harmful substances, the CHP may close.
The company claimed that the original ash pond was constructed on an area of over 100 hectares, but subsequently the area was reduced to 13 hectares, and the rest built up with residential houses.
Guide Euro-Reconstruction talks about the many studies that revealed no direct impact of ash dump on the adjacent areas. While planning to become the first coal-fired power plants, which will refuse to use ash disposal area and subsequent reclamation.
“This path has already begun. The company now goes reconstruction of gas cleaning equipment for boilers. A modern electrostatic precipitator on boiler No. 6 and is built the same on the 7th. Filters equipped with a system of dry pneumatologically reduce dust emissions by 80 times. Next year it is planned to build two filters. Further, the establishment of seroochistki and atticists”, — stated in the message.
In addition, the company has developed a plan for the reconstruction of the whole complex, which provides recultivation of saleslocation.
The CHP assured that control the level of pollution of water, air and soil, and studies specialized organizations, it is in the normal range.
