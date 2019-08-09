On the day massive protests in Moscow will hold a competition driving paddy wagons
In Russia Federal service of execution of punishments on 10 August will hold in Moscow the tournament in driving police vehicles (vehicles for the transport of detained persons). This writes TASS.
It is reported that the tournament dedicated to the transport service of the penal system and will be held at the office of convoy UFSIN in Moscow, in Kapotnya. It will involve drivers from 10 regions of Russia.
“Participants will demonstrate skills in maneuvering an obstacle in the city, knowledge of traffic rules and shooting skills”, — told the Agency.
By a strange coincidence, on the same day on Sakharov Avenue in Moscow held a consistent rally numbering up to 100 thousand persons with the requirement to prevent the election of unregistered candidates to the Moscow city Duma and to close the criminal case on the riots brought after an unsanctioned rally on July 27, informs “the New newspaper”.
In addition, on the same day in Gorky Park will host a festival of Meat&Beat. As participants were declared Egor Krid, Polina Gagarina, “Degrees”, Bianca, MANIZHA and OQJAV, but some artists have refused to perform at the event.
Recall that in Russia on 27 July, the first stage of the protests against the unfair local elections. The day was marked by the unprecedented brutality of the security forces, a Moscow court sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help.
As previously reported “FACTS”, August 3 in Moscow began the second stage of the rally “For free elections”. The police immediately began to arrest the participants. According to eyewitnesses, the police detained even bystanders. Among the first “tied” one of the leaders of the opposition Love Sable.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter