On the Eastern spaceport in 2029 will build an airport
June 27, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
At the cosmodrome “East” in 2029, will build the airport. The cost of the project amounts to 26.5 billion rubles, according to materials on the procurement website.
The airport will be able to take Russian and foreign aircraft, including super-heavy, and also returned to the stage reusable launch vehicles, starting with “East”.
Start of construction is planned for 2023, the completion of construction and commissioning – 2029.
We will remind, in April at the cosmodrome “East” in the Amur region was open track for launch vehicles to the ISS. Before this ships to the ISS were launched only from Baikonur, located in Kazakhstan.