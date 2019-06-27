On the Eastern spaceport in 2029 will build an airport

| June 27, 2019 | Science | No Comments

На космодроме Восточный в 2029 году построят аэропорт

At the cosmodrome “East” in 2029, will build the airport. The cost of the project amounts to 26.5 billion rubles, according to materials on the procurement website.

The airport will be able to take Russian and foreign aircraft, including super-heavy, and also returned to the stage reusable launch vehicles, starting with “East”.

Start of construction is planned for 2023, the completion of construction and commissioning – 2029.

We will remind, in April at the cosmodrome “East” in the Amur region was open track for launch vehicles to the ISS. Before this ships to the ISS were launched only from Baikonur, located in Kazakhstan.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.