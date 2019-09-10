On the election campaign of Hillary Clinton will take the series
Work has already begun
The basis of the project lies the book Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling (“chasing Hillary: ten years, two presidential campaigns and one impenetrable glass ceiling”) journalist Amy Chozick, which covered the elections in 2016 as a reporter for The New York Times.
The series “will tell about four female journalists who follow every move of presidential candidates, they find friendship and love, and face a scandal that threatens the whole of democracy.”
She Amy Chozick will serve as Executive producer of the project along with Julie Plack ― producer of the TV series “the vampire Diaries”.