On the European Cup stadium rival “Mariupol” the roof had collapsed (photo)
On home ground the Dutch AZ “AFAS Stadion” was an emergency — the roof had collapsed. Photo of the arena after the incident Twitter was published by the journalist Brian Wicker. It is reported that the fallen structure destroyed part of the stands.
“The most important thing at this moment in the stands was empty and nobody suffered”, — said the representative of the football club.
Sunday, August 11, the team will hold a guest match of the championship of the Netherlands on the “Valvata”. And on Thursday, August 15, AZ in the third qualifying round of the Europa League was to take on their stadium “Mariupol”. Most likely, the fight will be moved to another arena (although it is on the official site of UEFA the venue is the home stadium of AZ).
Note that the “AFAS Stadion”, containing 17 thousand fans, was opened on 4 August 2006 friendly match against AZ Arsenal.
By the way, yours truly managed to visit the arena in Alkmaar in 2010, when the Dynamo beat AZ in the Europa League (2:1).
Photo Twitter
