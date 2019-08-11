On the eve of the 70th anniversary Richard Gere has devoted himself to the care of five-month-old son
Richard Gere a sex symbol and idol of millions — twice father. The second son of actor appeared most recently in February of this year. The parent star, as expected, does not depart from his heir.
Soon Richard Gere will celebrate the anniversary — August 31, U.S. actor will be 70 years. Do you plan on this occasion, a magnificent celebration or not, it is not yet known — the thoughts of a 69-year-old Gere busy with his five-month-old son.
11 Feb 2019 Richard Gere and his 36-year-old wife Alejandra Silva became the parents of a beautiful baby boy. The couple named a son Alexander. Recently, the Network appeared the first photos of the boy. In the photo Richard, as an experienced father, takes care of the toddler and, apparently, preparing to change his diaper.
Sex symbol, idol of millions, a talented and charismatic actor, father — it’s all about Richard Gere. And how wonderful to watch him with the baby on hands!