On the eve of the Champions League match against Shakhtar Guardiola is very flattering on Zinchenko
Alexander Zinchenko and PEP Guardiola
On the eve of home match of the Champions League against Shakhtar, the mentor of Manchester city Josep Guardiola held a press conference where he answered reporters ‘ questions.
In particular, the Catalan touched on the topic of injury Oleksandr Zinchenko, and also noted the progress of Ukrainian.
“Now he (Zinchenko, approx. LB.ua), unfortunately, are injured. Played in Holland, returned. He wants to stay here, to play for our team. He is a professional who can play several positions. He’s a good player”, – quotes the coach, the press service of “citizens”.
In addition, Josep shared expectations of the match 5 th round of group round of the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.
“The injury is bad (injuries the main defenders of Laporta Emerick, John Stones and Zinchenko, approx. LB.ua). But we get out of this situation. Fortunately, back Mendy, who missed a lot. I am very pleased with the players who play now, they are trying their best.
Tomorrow we can to resolve all issues out of the group. We need to prepare well for this game after a difficult match with “Chelsea” – said Guardiola.
Citizens with 10 points and top of group C.
Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb are behind by 5 points, Bergamo Atalanta scored only 1 point.
Match of “my Teams” – “Shakhtar” will be held in Manchester at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday, beginning at 22:00 Kyiv time.