On the eve of the first in its history the League title in the Premier League “Liverpool” presented a collection of retro shapes (photo)
February 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ship English “Liverpool” all sails flying to the first in its history, the triumph in the English Premier League.
Prior to the early conquest of the championship wards Jurgen Klopp is necessary to score only 12 points, and almost no one doubts that it will.
In anticipation of this event, the club presented an unusual collection of clothing that resembles the style of the 80s.
In the process of filing the case, attended by defenders Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as forward Roberto Firmino.
On the form the old flaunts the emblem of Liverpool.