On the eve of the match “Dynamo” in the Champions League “cans of caviar in the hotel even put under the pillow” – the former FIFA referee (video)
Iturralde Gonzalez
A former FIFA referee, Spaniard Iturralde Gonzalez in an interview with radio Cadena Ser recalled his experience in the Champions League match in Kiev.
“I worked on the game in Kiev after the incident with referee Lopez Nieto and mink coats. In the hotel everywhere were banks with caviar. I was allowed to take only one. The room was bigger than my house, cans of caviar was even under my pillow. They were in the fridge and the bathroom,” – said Gonzalez.
“I said linkmenu: “did You see how many cans of caviar? One can take, others, probably all taken”. The referee Manuel VEGA said, “what I want to, they can’t give me, the rest I can buy,” – said the referee, taking hundreds of matches in La Liga.
As a curious fact of his arbitration career, Gonzalez said that Interpol “can listen in on your phone.”
It should be noted that Gonzalez, in the first round of the Champions League, worked at the match “Dinamo” – “Newcastle” in 2002, which ended with the victory of Kiev with the score 2:0 (goals – Maksim Shatskikh, Alexander Khatskevich).
Add that to the scandal surrounding Antonio Jesus Lopez Nieto turned in 1995. After the Champions League match between FC Dynamo Kyiv and Panathinaikos (1:0) referee said that the Ukrainian side ahead of the match, offered him a bribe of 30 thousand dollars. and a couple of mink coats.
After the proceedings, UEFA has suspended the Kyiv club for three years from European competitions.