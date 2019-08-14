On the eve of the match for the UEFA super Cup Salah played with the child with no legs (video)
August 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Mohamed Salah
Today at the Istanbul stadium “Vodafone Park” will host the match for the UEFA super Cup in which will meet two English clubs, the Champions League winner Liverpool and the winner of the Europa League Chelsea.
On the eve of this match the players of “Liverpool” has held their pre-match warm-up, which the leader of the “red” Mohamed Salah refused to play ball with the child, which is not. Thus, the Egyptians realized the dream 10-year-old Ali Turganbekov from Kazakhstan. Recall that this fight for the first time in history will serve the women’s brigade of arbitrators led by Frenchwoman Stephanie Frapper.
Loading...