On the eve of their anniversary, Konoplyanka scored a debut goal for Shakhtar (video)
September 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Under the 9th Matchday of the Favbet League champion and the leader of the championship Shakhtar left no chance Vorskla, having hammered into gate of Poltava 4 unanswered goals.
On the eve of his 30th birthday, a debut goal for the Pitmen scored a summer rookie team Samir Nasri in the 48th minute, who doubled the lead with an accurate shot from the penalty spot.
We will add that in the match there was another debut. For the first time in the basis of “Shakhtar appeared the reigning world champion (U-20) Valeriy Bondar. This event alumnus team noted also debut goal.
Note that the “miner” has 100% result in the championship.
A review of the match “Shakhtar” – “Vorskla” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Premier League.