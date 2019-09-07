On the face of Loboda no makeup’ve found a flaw (photo)
Producer Svetlana Loboda Natella Krapivina has pleased fans with scandalous photos of the singer without makeup.
Photo Krapivina and her client are driving to the concert in Vilnius.
Fans of the singer and her producer liked the photo of the women, but they found a flaw in Loboda — too big lips.
“Beauty. Well, that’s just where Svetlana such big lips?”, “Everything is beautiful, but bare clean lips. You are talented, you too much about looks is not necessary,” “Yes, the artist who works on huge sites, lips should be visible for kilometer,” they write.
Note that, according to experts, Loboda increases lip fillers, as from time to time the lip volume is changing. Well, the earliest pictures of lips are not that big.
We will remind, earlier Loboda delighted fans with twine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter