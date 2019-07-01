On the first day of July a Mexican town was suddenly drowned in the snow: incredible video
On the morning of 1 July in the Mexican city of Guadalajara was suddenly struck by a powerful snowfall. Such abnormal natural phenomena, the locals have not seen. The air temperature was 30 degrees Celsius! The snow did not melt. The depth of snow cover in some places was not less than five feet.
The Governor of the state of Jalisco, whose capital is Guadalajara, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez told reporters: “the Important thing is that no one died. Damaged about 200 homes and hundreds of vehicles, including trucks. Yes, the people now dug up their property and assess damage. But all living things. Now tell me — is this not convincing evidence of global climate change?! Never in our area in July, a similar would not happen.”
