On the football field during a match in the Netherlands suddenly “broke” chicken, having stopped the game
August 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The match of the Dutch Eredivisie “Heracles”-“Heerenveen” interrupted the hen that suddenly ran out on the field. Video of the incident was posted on Youtube today, August 4, FOX sports.
In the video you can watch right during the game on the field runs out of chicken.
The referee had to stop the match until the animal was caught by a stadium worker.
In addition, you can see that the field was strewn with chicken eggs. So fans of “Heracles” wanted to Express their dissatisfaction with the change of the name of their home stadium.
