On the Ground watching a solar Eclipse (live broadcast, PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

July 2 in South America to observe a solar Eclipse. It is best seen in the southeastern Pacific ocean, Chile and Argentina. In a partial Eclipse look to Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela.

This Eclipse is Saros through repetition (the time interval consisting of 223 synodic months, on average, approximately 6585,3211 days or 18,03 tropical year) total solar Eclipse 21 June 2001. The next Eclipse of this Saros will happen July 13, 2037, informs Wikipedia.

The event aroused great interest in Chile and Argentina. Look at him going to millions of people. Authorities warned people, if you just look at the sun, it can cause serious problems with the retina of the eye. They encouraged the use of special lenses marked ISO 12312-2. And if not at hand, then you need to use other means, for example, a mask of the welder with the highest class of optical security. In Chile, where even President Sebastian Pinera wearing special glasses, students were given 600 thousand safe lenses, reports TVN.

The Internet broadcasts of the Eclipse, but the social network was flooded with pictures and videos of this rare event:

Video stream:

Chile: